The video was posted on her snapchat account and it shows the "Kupe" singer who passed on two years ago through a fatal accident, ministering the word of God through a gospel song she was singing.

Further checks show that the video was recorded two years because the snapchat information details that the said post has been shared from the memories feature on the app. What this means is that someone has accessed her account and posted the said video from her archives.

It is yet to be known who is now behind the account or if it is by some technical happening that the video automatically uploaded. However, the video is stirring emotions online. Watch it below.