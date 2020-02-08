The sensational singer, born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, died in a fatal road accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi road.

The the vibrant Afro-beat and Dancehall artiste was travelling back to Accra after visiting her mother in Sunyani, in the Bono Region.

A Jeep with the registration AS 497-16 she was travelling in from Sunyani to Kumasi had a head-on collision with a VIP bus heading towards Sunyani from Kumasi.

Ebony, who was 20 years old at that time, died with two other persons, a military officer identified as Francis Atsu Vondee and a lady friend called Frankie. However, the driver of the vehicle escaped death.

The music diva was laid to rest on March 24, 2018, at the Osu Cemetery.

How fans are celebrating her 2 years anniversary

Fans of the songstress are currently flooding social media with messages to honour the death of their late queen.