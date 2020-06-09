The Ghanaian singer appeared on Accra FM’s “Ayekoo Ayekoo” show hosted by Nana Romeo and during their conversation, she was questioned about the rumour that she is having a secret affair with his the C.E.O of her record label.

According to the ‘Emergency’ singer who was not excited about the questions, she is not on the show to talk about her private life and upon persistence from Nana Romeo, who threatened to drop evidence to prove she’s dating Bullet, she pleaded to end the interview and walked out.

A video from the encounter has since been flying on social media, which has seen Wendy Shay trending on Twitter with fans sharing their thoughts about the interview. Watch it below.