'We’re a home to everyone' - Stonebwoy urges travelers to always make Ghana a December destination

In an interview on Hot 97 radio station in New York, host Ebro questioned Stonebwoy about the perceptions of Ghanaians toward Diaspora visitors.

The multi award-winning artiste responded by saying that Ghanaians are extremely friendly and that travelers should explore the country's intriguing locations and rich history. He claims that Ghanaians always enjoy hosting visitors from abroad.

“Hundred percent, we love it! Ghanaians are welcoming. We are hospitable people. We are home to everybody. The Ghana situation is fire. There are some landlocked countries that you don’t have varieties. The infrastructure is actually getting there, to be honest. Not only the Ashanti Kingdom; there are several other Kingdoms that need to be explored as well in Ghana, like the Volta, the North, the Western, and the Central. So it’s a beautiful place I would urge travelers to always make Ghana a December destination.”

In addition, Stonebwoy urged the diasporans to prioritize investing in the nation's most important industries.

“There’s a lot to know, a lot to learn, and a lot to bring in terms of ideology. I’m asking the diaspora to try and invest their intellect and finance as well in the motherland. With the $5,000 you can get some acres we could do business. We could create employment. It doesn’t depend on only the indigenes of Ghana or Africa.”