Who are you to judge Hajia 4Reall; Angry Aisha Modi blasts Ghanaians (VIDEO)

In a self-made video that has since gone viral, Ayisha Modi described those celebrating Hajia 4Reall's misfortunes as wicked souls. She further emphasized that everyone has their own skeletons in the closet and should refrain from judging others.

Hajia 4Reall was extradited to the United States on May 15, 2023, after being charged by the US Attorney's Office for fraud and money laundering in relation to a romance fraud scheme.

The prosecution alleged that Hajia 4Reall and a group of con artists from West Africa assumed false identities to deceive vulnerable individuals, particularly elderly and single Americans, through fake relationships established via emails, texts, and social media messages.

