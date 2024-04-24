Why single mothers struggle to find partners – Joselyn Dumas

Pulse Ghana

Dumas argued that this mentality contributes to why many single mothers remain single, as they encounter biases due to their having a child.

“We have our kids as single mothers but we still want to be happy. We still want to date other people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let me tell you why we don't go out and marry. I spoke to a friend of mine here, Anthony. He said, ‘Me, I will never be with a born one’.

"His reason was, ‘Why would I come and raise somebody else's child? That's not my bloodline. He doesn't have any trace of my DNA in him. Why am I going to now help someone's bloodline grow? What about mine?’

Pulse Ghana

“And I said to myself that this is the reason why a lot of single mothers are single with their children,” he said.

She also questioned the difference in attitude towards adoption, suggesting that caring for a non-biological child should not be viewed differently.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I asked him, ‘What about adoption?’ And he said that's different. But if you ask me, it's not that different,” she said.