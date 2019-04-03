Speaking to the Graphic Showbiz, the singer said women must be humble and submissive as directed by the Bible.

She was, however, quick to add that husbands also owe it a duty to treat their wives with respect at all times.

“A woman cannot be equal to a man, there is a reason we were born women and even the Bible says a woman should be humble in the home and the man should love her so where from all this equality?

“For me, the man is the head of the house and should be given that respect. There may be things or chores that both partners would want to share which is not bad after all, it is even nice to see a husband give a helping hand to his wife but it should not be a matter of dictatorship,” she said.

The singer further stated that she does not subscribe to the recent trend of women trying to rub shoulders with their partners in the name of equality.

According to her, that is not how the Bible directs women to act in marriages.

“The Bible that I read and follow does not tell me that I should rub shoulders with my husband so I will not follow any equality trend. I will not do anything that the Bible has not spoken of,” Piesie Ester added.

The celebrated gospel musician has been happily married for over a decade now and says her husband fully supports her music career.

“My husband is great, he’s a good communicator and knows how to deal with conflict really well.

"When it comes to my music career, he is very instrumental, he supports me 100 percent. He has interest in anything I do so far my music is concerned and I want to use this chance to thank him and ask that God bless him,” she added.