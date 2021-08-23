'Women are trying' - Okyeame Kwame says after washing clothes for the first time in 26 years

He said he got bruises on his left fingers after washing and revealed that he couldn’t even eat kenkey after washing.

According to Okyeame Kwame, he has not been involved in washing clothes for the past 26 years (or even more) and after trying his hands on it over the weekend, he regrets not supporting his wife throughout the years they have been together.

“I have not washed clothes for 26 years or maybe more. So, today, I decided to try my hand, and look, I have bruises all over my fingers. I couldn't eat Kenkey with my hand this week,” he said in a video of him washing his clothes at home.

Pulse Ghana

He said helping women will set a good precedent for children too. He said his son couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw him in the kitchen cooking.

Okyeame Kwame further stated that men should support their women and allow them to spend their monies too.

“Our women are trying, let us help them sometimes. It helps the children too because they know that men can also try. The first time my son saw me in the kitchen, he said that 'my dad doesn't cook.' Let's change our attitude. Let’s support women and let give them our money to spend,” he said.

He added in the caption of his post that: “Woman, the most beautiful of all creation. When we see her worth, everything will be perfect on earth.”