During the manifesto launch, a short documentary was aired about John Mahama's legacy and before the video started playing, Worlasi's intro in his 'Nukata' song could be heard playing for less than 30 seconds.

John Mahama

The artiste, upon, getting informed about the portion of his song being used in the documentary, has voiced out his displeasure over the party not seeking his permission. In a video he shared on social media, he said the NDC must pay him.

"NDC please I beg you, you didn't help me make my music, you not helped me in any way for me to create good music, you didn't pay Cubes to mix the songs, please I beg you you didn't pay Mawuko mu manager," he said.

He continued that "Please do the right thing, the one that you have already used make sure you do the necessary payment. Start wiring, Worlamy you won't say anything they are using our songs for manifesto, start making noise let them start paying us".

Worlasi hint on legal action against the party per his Twitter caption and when said: " We are also doing our party works". However, some fans argue that his demand for cash can be challenged. See the twitter posts below for the diverse opinions and share your thoughts with us.