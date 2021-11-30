Xandy Kamel denies being fired from Angel TV

According to Xandy Kamel, she is still a worker at ABN.

“I’m still working with ABN; I’m still the host of Yenom tea; I’m still with Angel TV,” she said in an Instagram video. “That is what you need to understand. I have not been sacked or suspended.”

She added that she took permission to heal herself and will be back, urging Ghanaians to ignore cock and bull stories about her being fired. She only flew to Dubai to relieve stress.

“I asked for sick permission to heal myself, and that is what I have been granted. And by God’s grace, I’m getting better. Ignore the fake stories. “

Xandy Kamel said her leave only coincided with her problems with a year-old marriage with sports presenter Kaninja who is also employed at the same media house.