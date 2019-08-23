The actress, now nursing a music career, with three singles under her belt, stormed a stage in Kumasi and her risqué outfit left the crowd stunned.

With a bikini bottom as an underwear, the 19-year-old wore a transparent costume which left her front view on wild display, using stripes of tape to cover her nipples.

Watch the video and tell us how you would rate Yaa Jackson’s stage performance and appearance.