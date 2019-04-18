In a new video sighted by pulse.com.gh, the woman, who mentioned her name as Akua, in the viral video, has now disclosed that everything she said in the video was a lie.

According to her, she acted on negative advice of someone who influenced her to stage the act to attract some attention online and she has now regretted it. She has issued an apology.

“What you have watched, there’s no truth in it that Yaw is my guy, or we have ever dated before. He is not my anything. He has not even proposed to me before. It was all for hype … I have made a big mistake, forgive me,” she said in the new video.

According to some reports, the lady who now mentioned her name as Kelvina is a Kumawood actress. Watch her debunk her own allegations in the video below and tell us what you think.