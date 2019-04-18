However, Yvonne Nelson begs to differ as she has just lashed out successive governments for not doing enough, when it comes to meaningful development, therefore, she has offered a solution, on how Ghanaians could get the government to work.

According to the mother of one, her heart breaks whenever she visits Cape Coast, a place where tourist troop a lot, yet the road from Accra to the Central Region has been in a very poor state for decades.

“As for cape coast eeh, my heart breaks when I go there! The capital of the gold coast!!! Where tourists troop to, we should be ashamed paa. We need to stop spending so much money on these celebrations! They are pointless! The money can be used for development!” she tweeted.

Hitting hard on Ghana’s slow pace of development, Yvonne Nelson has emphasized that seeing KFC joints sprang along the streets does not mean development either when the roads are rather deteriorating.

Advising electorates, the movie producer has suggested that elections should be boycotted sometime so as to send a strong message to the politicians. However, she doubts that will happen.

See Yvonne's tweets below and tell us what you think.