According to the controversial social media commentator, any Ghanaian who doesn't appreciate the effort of Dr Bawumia is simply a witch.
You are a witch if you don't like Dr Bawumia - Afia Schwarzenegger (VIDEO)
Afia Schwarzenegger is heaping praise on Ghana's Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for being excellent at his job to digitalise the Ghanaian economy.
Recommended articles
Afia was speaking after arriving in Ghana from a vacation abroad and she experienced fast and smooth service at the Kotoka International Airport.
"If not for the Northerner Dr Mahamudu Bawumia how can a plane arrive in Ghana at 8:40 and 8:50 I am collecting my luggage. The digitalization that we talk about that you people say you don't like old men in office, look at it " she said.
She continued that "eii so for those of you who don't like Dr Bawumia you are just a witch".
Sharing the video below on her Instagram page, she added that "when we arrived at Kotoka, there was no queue at the immigration check-in, and that was shocking..only to experience the smoothest immigration check-in ever in Ghana.
"Thank you, @mbawumia and his team, for this experience. Travelling has become much, much better. Please work on the removal of shoes too please," she concluded.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh