You are a witch if you don't like Dr Bawumia - Afia Schwarzenegger (VIDEO)

Afia was speaking after arriving in Ghana from a vacation abroad and she experienced fast and smooth service at the Kotoka International Airport.

Pulse Ghana

"If not for the Northerner Dr Mahamudu Bawumia how can a plane arrive in Ghana at 8:40 and 8:50 I am collecting my luggage. The digitalization that we talk about that you people say you don't like old men in office, look at it " she said.

She continued that "eii so for those of you who don't like Dr Bawumia you are just a witch".

Sharing the video below on her Instagram page, she added that "when we arrived at Kotoka, there was no queue at the immigration check-in, and that was shocking..only to experience the smoothest immigration check-in ever in Ghana.