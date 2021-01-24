The former Sunderland star shared a locker room video on his Instagram page yesterday which shows his jama moment with fellow Legon Cities FC players and Black Stars’ Jonathan Mensah after his team’s win over Ashanti Gold on Friday.

He captioned the video: “I had to do some small jama with the guys @legoncitiesfc after our big win yesterday. @jomens25 also came to greet the guys and also decided to join the fun cos he knows what Babyjet can do. Congratulations guys. We move to the next.”

The video drew a lot of positive comments and praises but one of his followers dropped a comment which didn’t go down well with him.

The follower asked whether Asamoah Gyan was signed for jama or football games.

“Ah, was Asamoah Gyan signed for jama or football games,” the follower asked.

He had a swift, sharp clapback full of unsavoury words.

You are frustrated. Kwasia like that - Asamoah Gyan jabs follower

“The people you follow are even plenty than your followers. Kwasia like that. You only go on people who have made it on life to write negative comments. Yes, because your life is negative, that’s why you are frustrated. Aboa” he fired back.

Asamoah Gyan has a track record of going at his critics and the media.

In 2015, he arrested and detained entertainment journalist Anthony Sarfo for publishing articles on his sex scandal with Sarah Kwabla.

In 2018, he reportedly ordered police personnel to assault blogger Sammy K for filming him at Stonebwoy’s Bhim Concert.

And just last year, he and his brother, Baffour Gyan, assaulted a tennis opponent during a game at 37 Army Officer’s Mess tennis court. He apologised to his fans after the incident.