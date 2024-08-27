ADVERTISEMENT
You are wasting your time if you contest me in Gomoa Central - Kwame A-Plus

Dorcas Agambila

Gomoa Central Independent Parliamentary candidate, Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as A Plus, has confidently claimed that no one can challenge him for the seat.

He highlighted some of his contributions, including assisting widows and other disadvantaged individuals in the community.

“Whoever faces me in December will be wasting their time because I am going to comfortably defeat them,” he asserted.

Netizens, reacting to his claims, urged him to remain humble, warning that overconfidence could lead to an unexpected defeat.

Kwame Asare Obeng, better known by his stage name A Plus, officially announced his intention to run as an independent candidate in the December 7, 2024, general elections for the Gomoa Central Constituency.

The outspoken activist and artist argued that he deserves to be elected to represent his constituents in the next parliament, given his contributions to the area.

Kwame A Plus expressed optimism about his chances in the parliamentary elections and advised potential candidates to avoid contesting him in 2024 for the Gomoa Central Constituency seat.

“I am not contesting NDC or NPP. I will unseat the MP in this area. Anyone who competes with me, I will defeat them. I am very confident that I am going to win this seat,” he declared.

Watch below…

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

