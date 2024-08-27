You are wasting your time if you contest me in Gomoa Central - Kwame A-Plus

He highlighted some of his contributions, including assisting widows and other disadvantaged individuals in the community.

Kwame A Plus Pulse Ghana

“Whoever faces me in December will be wasting their time because I am going to comfortably defeat them,” he asserted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens, reacting to his claims, urged him to remain humble, warning that overconfidence could lead to an unexpected defeat.

Kwame Asare Obeng, better known by his stage name A Plus, officially announced his intention to run as an independent candidate in the December 7, 2024, general elections for the Gomoa Central Constituency.

ece-auto-gen

The outspoken activist and artist argued that he deserves to be elected to represent his constituents in the next parliament, given his contributions to the area.

Kwame A Plus expressed optimism about his chances in the parliamentary elections and advised potential candidates to avoid contesting him in 2024 for the Gomoa Central Constituency seat.

ADVERTISEMENT

ece-auto-gen

“I am not contesting NDC or NPP. I will unseat the MP in this area. Anyone who competes with me, I will defeat them. I am very confident that I am going to win this seat,” he declared.