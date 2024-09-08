You can ask your pastors, Jesus slept – Nicholas Omane Acheampong supports NAPO

Acheampong explained, “If NAPO says God slept, you can go and ask your pastors. They will tell you Jesus Christ was God. True or False? Many believers accept that Jesus is the same as God. He (Jesus) said to the disciples, if you see me, you have seen the Father. Jesus is the Father who turned into man. When Jesus was on the sea, did He not sleep?”

People have been insulting me for supporting NPP - Nicholas Omane Acheampong

Recently, the musician expressed his frustration over the insults he has been receiving for supporting the New Patriotic Party.

He stated that many supporters from the opposition, National Democratic Congress (NDC), have verbally attacked him for his political stance.

Nicholas Omane Acheampong also voiced his concerns about the potential consequences of voting former President Mahama back to power. He stated that he fears Mahama would cancel the free SHS.