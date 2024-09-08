ADVERTISEMENT
You can ask your pastors, Jesus slept – Nicholas Omane Acheampong supports NAPO

Sammy Danso Eghan

Gospel musician Nicholas Omane Acheampong has come forward to support the recent statement made by the running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO), regarding God sleeping at night.

Nicholas Omane Acheampong threatened to sue K.K Fosu.
In a recent interview, Acheampong explained that NAPO’s assertion is rooted in the belief that Jesus Christ, who is considered by many Christians to be God incarnate, slept while he was on earth.

Acheampong explained, “If NAPO says God slept, you can go and ask your pastors. They will tell you Jesus Christ was God. True or False? Many believers accept that Jesus is the same as God. He (Jesus) said to the disciples, if you see me, you have seen the Father. Jesus is the Father who turned into man. When Jesus was on the sea, did He not sleep?”

Recently, the musician expressed his frustration over the insults he has been receiving for supporting the New Patriotic Party.

He stated that many supporters from the opposition, National Democratic Congress (NDC), have verbally attacked him for his political stance.

Nicholas Omane Acheampong also voiced his concerns about the potential consequences of voting former President Mahama back to power. He stated that he fears Mahama would cancel the free SHS.

Nicholas Omane Acheampong has counted as among several celebrities, including Diana Asamoah, and Prince David Osei, who have publicly thrown in their support for the NPP in the upcoming December 2024 presidential election.

Sammy Danso Eghan

