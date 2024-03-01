You can't criminalise homosexuality when other morally wrong acts are on the rise- Wanlov

He argued that such punitive measures lack justification and underscored the hypocrisy of selectively targeting homosexuality while ignoring other morally objectionable behaviours.

"If the basis of the bill which was passed was on morality grounds, there are other similar morally wrongs that are plaguing the country and should receive similar reactions, not only homosexuality," Wanlov Da Kubolor remarked.

The musician also urged for consistency in moral standards, suggesting that if homosexuality is condemned based on religious and cultural beliefs, then other behaviours should also be addressed similarly.

"If we oppose homosexuality because it goes against biblical teachings, then we should also condemn other morally wrong behaviors like adultery, smoking, and drunkenness, which are also on the rise."

He called for a more inclusive and compassionate approach towards individuals of diverse sexual orientations, stressing that differences in sexuality should not be criminalised or punished since it does not offend third parties.