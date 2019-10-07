The Ghanaian rapper has been adjudged as BET’s Best International Flow winner at this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards, which happened over the weekend, at Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta, U.S.

He becomes the first musician to grab the award and thus starts a new chapter in the history of this award category, which has only been introduced at this year’s awards scheme.

Celebrating this fit, Tracy, mother of the rapper’s daughter, Titi, took to Twitter to express her excitement over her husband’s win. She wrote “Just woke up to the news!!! # WhoDaMan # WhoDaMan # WhoDaMan YouDaMan my GEE! @ sarkodie you make me too proud!!!! From Tema C.9 to # BETHipHopAwards19 you do all!!! When God’s favour is upon u, every dream POSSIBLE. Lord, thank you for making him shine ”

See her tweet and Sarkodie’s reply below.