Lady Rev Dr Charlotte Oduro, who is also a counsellor, attracted attention in Ghana and Nigeria after she had a clash with Nigerian singer, Simi, over how women should tolerate cheating men.

“If he is cheating, let him cheat, when he finish, he’ll come … Marriage needs a lot of sacrifice, women we need to learn this. Men have ego, you can’t change it, that’s the way they are, women need to submit … let him cheat when he’s tired he’ll come” she said and Simi described those who supported her statement as "idiots".

In a new video, pulse.com.gh has sighted on social media, the counsellor has made another controversial statement, sparking a debate online. She said, “Any woman that wants to rub shoulders with a man can never make it in life”.

