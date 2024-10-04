You need to listen and do what is right - Yvonne Chaka Chaka to Akufo-Addo on galamsey

(Wikipedia) Pulse Live Kenya

While in Ghana , Yvonne Chaka Chaka told Caleb Kudah on the Citi Breakfast Show on Friday, October 4, that there is a Global Citizen meeting coming up next week, during which she will formally appeal to President Akufo-Addo to prioritise the fight against galamsey.

“We will have a Global Citizen meeting in Ivory Coast next week, and President Akufo-Addo will be there, and I will convey the message to him because we cannot afford to see young people suffering.

“Young people are saying the solutions are there, and all we need now is to see him [President Akufo-Addo] walking the talk. We need him to practise what he is preaching so that these minerals can benefit everybody, and everyone can have water to drink.

“When we say people shall govern, the very same people are the ones that come with the solutions, so we need you to listen to the people of Ghana and do what is right,” she stated.

Background

