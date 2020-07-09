According to the Ghanaian actress, the married men have been bugging her but she is not interested and has never been interested in men who are married. “I have a message for married men....... 1, I am not the happiness you are seeking) leave me alone,” Yvonne said.

The mother of one via a series of tweets continued that “2, you actually make me very sad when you approach me! (Wives/women don't deserve how you torment them) Stop it! 3, if you are fed up in your marriage, be bold and communicate that with your partner #marriedmen”.

READ ALSO: Not healthy to date your manager; Mine beat the hell out of me over jealousy - Mzbel recounts

Emphasizing that she has never been interested married men, she added that “4, I am not interested / never been. To all the married men who plan on approaching. This is for you.” See Yvonne's tweets below and what some fans have to tell her.