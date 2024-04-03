‘We’re not friends’- Yvonne Nelson reveals after exposing Sarkodie in her memoir

“There was no rift between us. We are not friends, and after what happened in the book, we have not been close friends. It is okay for people to feel the way they feel but that doesn’t stop anyone from telling their stories.

“We are telling our young girls to speak up, and if you’ll speak up for people to feel uncomfortable, then that is their problem so far as you are telling the truth,”

ADVERTISEMENT

The tension between Nelson and Sarkodie sparked up following the book’s release, where she recounted their past affair and subsequent pregnancy termination due to Sarkodie’s refusal to take responsibility.