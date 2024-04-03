In her book, Nelson shared details of a past relationship with Sarkodie which led to an abortion. Since the book’s publication, their relationship has weakened, with Nelson acknowledging the distance between them. Speaking on Onua FM, Nelson touched on the importance of speaking truthfully, even if it leads to discomfort for others.
‘We’re not friends’- Yvonne Nelson reveals after exposing Sarkodie in her memoir
Actress Yvonne Nelson recently opened up about the strained relationship between herself and rapper Sarkodie, which has deteriorated following the release of her memoir, "I Am Not Yvonne Nelson."
“There was no rift between us. We are not friends, and after what happened in the book, we have not been close friends. It is okay for people to feel the way they feel but that doesn’t stop anyone from telling their stories.
“We are telling our young girls to speak up, and if you’ll speak up for people to feel uncomfortable, then that is their problem so far as you are telling the truth,”
The tension between Nelson and Sarkodie sparked up following the book’s release, where she recounted their past affair and subsequent pregnancy termination due to Sarkodie’s refusal to take responsibility.
In response, Sarkodie addressed the allegations in a song titled ‘Try Me,’ asserting that Nelson’s decision to disclose the incident was entirely her own.
