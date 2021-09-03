RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Zionfelix welcomes second child from second baby mama (PHOTOS)

Congratulations are in order for Ghanaian celebrated blogger Zionfelix as he welcomes two children from his two baby mamas.

Zionfelix with his baby mamas

On Friday, September 3, Zionfelix took to his Instagram page to announce the arrival of two new family members – from two different girlfriends.

According to Zionfelix, this year has been the best ever year in his life and that it is a great feeling to be a father.

Zionfelix first shared a photo with his first second baby mama, Erica, announcing the arrival of their child, Adom Jnr, and said children are blessings and he is happy to have two in 2021. He deleted the post later.

Pulse Ghana

He later posted a photo gallery of maternity shoot of his first baby mama, Minalyn, and captioned: “Yes, 2021 is the best year ever for me. I’m a dad for the very first time and it’s such a great feeling. God through @minalyntouch has blessed with @pax_pam my princess.”

Minalyn sharing also sharing more baby bump photos on her Instagram, wrote: "this Joy that I Have…. The world didn’t give it and the world can’t take it away!!! My Miracle Is Here. @pax_pam #babypax2021".

"Thank you Jehovah for making a way for me when I was scared, what you cannot do does not exist. I am so grateful that you had the honor to use me to Glorify your name. To you alone be all the Glory," she concluded.

Thousands of congratulatory messages flooded his Instagram page.

