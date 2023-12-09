Whether you're a local winding down or a foreigner seeking respite from the year's hustle and bustle, this festive season offers something for everyone – be it music, art, technology, or traditional festivals.
Detty December Calendar: 20 events in Ghana to attend this December
'Tis the season, and Detty December has arrived, bringing with it the anticipation of locked-down fun and relaxation at various hotspots in the city. The nation is gearing up for a lively array of events, appealing to a broad spectrum of interests.
Here, we present 20 must-attend events in Ghana this December, promising a month filled with joy, entertainment, and cultural enrichment.
Junk Fest - 9th December
Outmosphere - 9th December
For My Brothers - 9th December
Tanks and Bikinis - 10th December
Planning and Plotting - 16th December
Manifestivities - 17th December
Retro Rewind - 21st December
Rhythm Unplugged - 21st December
Bhim Concert - 22nd December
The Nirvana Experience - 22nd December
The Youth Connect - 22nd December (Kumasi)
The Intro (Efya) - 23rd December
Black Star Concert - 23rd December
Around the World - 24th - 26th December
Rapperholic - 25th December
Promiseland - 26th December
The Bloombar Day Party - 26th December
Detty Rave - 27th December
Wildaland - 26-27th December
Afro future - 28-29th December
Legacy Nite - 29th December
Wanderlust - 29th December
Uniland - 29th - 30th December
Count Down Africa - 31st December
