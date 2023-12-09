ADVERTISEMENT

Detty December Calendar: 20 events in Ghana to attend this December

'Tis the season, and Detty December has arrived, bringing with it the anticipation of locked-down fun and relaxation at various hotspots in the city. The nation is gearing up for a lively array of events, appealing to a broad spectrum of interests.

Whether you're a local winding down or a foreigner seeking respite from the year's hustle and bustle, this festive season offers something for everyone – be it music, art, technology, or traditional festivals.

Recommended articles





Here, we present 20 must-attend events in Ghana this December, promising a month filled with joy, entertainment, and cultural enrichment. Junk Fest - 9th December Outmosphere - 9th December ADVERTISEMENT For My Brothers - 9th December Tanks and Bikinis - 10th December Planning and Plotting - 16th December Manifestivities - 17th December Retro Rewind - 21st December ADVERTISEMENT Rhythm Unplugged - 21st December Bhim Concert - 22nd December The Nirvana Experience - 22nd December The Youth Connect - 22nd December (Kumasi) The Intro (Efya) - 23rd December ADVERTISEMENT Black Star Concert - 23rd December Around the World - 24th - 26th December Rapperholic - 25th December Promiseland - 26th December The Bloombar Day Party - 26th December ADVERTISEMENT Detty Rave - 27th December Wildaland - 26-27th December Afro future - 28-29th December Legacy Nite - 29th December Wanderlust - 29th December ADVERTISEMENT Uniland - 29th - 30th December Count Down Africa - 31st December

Help us serve you better! We are always looking for ways to improve. Let us know what you like and what we can improve on Pulse. Make Pulse better!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY! Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox SUBSCRIBE Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Unblock notifications in browser settings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or: Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh