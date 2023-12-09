ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

Detty December Calendar: 20 events in Ghana to attend this December

Reymond Awusei Johnson

'Tis the season, and Detty December has arrived, bringing with it the anticipation of locked-down fun and relaxation at various hotspots in the city. The nation is gearing up for a lively array of events, appealing to a broad spectrum of interests.

Detty December (1)
Detty December (1)

Whether you're a local winding down or a foreigner seeking respite from the year's hustle and bustle, this festive season offers something for everyone – be it music, art, technology, or traditional festivals.

Recommended articles

Here, we present 20 must-attend events in Ghana this December, promising a month filled with joy, entertainment, and cultural enrichment.

Junk Fest - 9th December

Outmosphere - 9th December

ADVERTISEMENT

For My Brothers - 9th December

Tanks and Bikinis - 10th December

Planning and Plotting - 16th December

Manifestivities - 17th December

Retro Rewind - 21st December

ADVERTISEMENT

Rhythm Unplugged - 21st December

Bhim Concert - 22nd December

The Nirvana Experience - 22nd December

The Youth Connect - 22nd December (Kumasi)

The Intro (Efya) - 23rd December

ADVERTISEMENT

Black Star Concert - 23rd December

Around the World - 24th - 26th December

Rapperholic - 25th December

Promiseland - 26th December

The Bloombar Day Party - 26th December

ADVERTISEMENT

Detty Rave - 27th December

Wildaland - 26-27th December

Afro future - 28-29th December

Legacy Nite - 29th December

Wanderlust - 29th December

ADVERTISEMENT

Uniland - 29th - 30th December

Count Down Africa - 31st December

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sammy Forson

Sammy Forson quits Joy FM

Don Little

Don Little reportedly arrested by police for knocking down a motor rider with his car

Wendy Shay

Wendy Shay secures top spot as most streamed Ghanaian female artiste for 3rd time

Great Ampong

I started music in 1996 with 17 albums to my credit - Great Ampong