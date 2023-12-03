ADVERTISEMENT
Dr. Sonnie Badu deserves credit for enlightening the gospel fraternity on branding - Arnold Baidoo

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Entertainment journalist, critic, and regular show pundit, Arnold Baidoo, has extended commendation to gospel music luminary Dr. Sonnie Badu for his instrumental role in enlightening the gospel fraternity on the crucial aspect of branding.

Speaking on a recent episode of the show, Arnold Baidoo expressed disappointment that Dr. Badu may not be receiving enough credit for his contributions to shaping the branding landscape within the gospel music genre.

He emphasized that Dr. Sonnie Badu deserves recognition as a trailblazer who paved the way for the gospel fraternity in understanding the business elements associated with their craft and highlighted the significant impact Dr. Badu has had on artists like Joe Mettle, Diana Hamilton, MoG, and others, noting the elevated level of branding and business acumen attached to their musical endeavors.

"In terms of the business elements associated with gospel music, Dr. Sonnie Badu is the trailblazer. When you observe the branding and business dimensions integrated into the crafts of artists like Joe Mettle, Diana Hamilton, MoG, and others, it's evident that Sonnie Badu laid the groundwork. The gospel fraternity should honestly give him the credit for enlightening them on branding and business," Arnold Baidoo remarked.

This recognition from Arnold Baidoo underscores the impact of Dr. Sonnie Badu's insights and initiatives, acknowledging him as a key figure in elevating the gospel music industry not just artistically but also in terms of effective branding and business strategies.

