Fella Makafui releases statement on marital strain with Medikal

Confronting the rumors of marital discord head-on, Fella openly acknowledged the difficulties she and Medikal have been encountering in their relationship. Recognizing that every marriage faces its own set of trials, she emphasized the importance of maintaining privacy and mutual respect during times of turmoil.

In a significant revelation, the statement also disclosed that both Fella and Medikal have mutually agreed to end their four-year marriage and are currently in the process of divorce.

This admission adds a poignant dimension to the narrative surrounding their relationship, indicating a decisive step toward closure and resolution.

Pulse Ghana

The release of Fella's statement comes at a time of heightened speculation and scrutiny surrounding her relationship with Medikal. As prominent figures in the Ghanaian entertainment scene, the couple has been subjected to intense media attention following reports of marital strain.