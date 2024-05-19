Fella underwent surgery to promote slim tea business - Medikal alleges

According to Medikal, despite his initial disapproval of the idea, he eventually acquiesced and funded her surgeries in Nigeria and Turkey to ensure her satisfaction, spending upwards of €25,000 on the procedures and associated expenses.

"After she gave birth, she expressed concerns about slowing business promotion due to post-pregnancy weight gain. I suggested utilizing ambassadors or influencers for the slim tea, but she insisted on personally endorsing the products. Our disagreement led to a three to four-month estrangement," Medikal recounted.

To prioritize Fella's happiness, Medikal admitted to financing her surgeries overseas, covering all expenses including accommodations, totaling over €25,000 or more.

Despite expressing reservations about the surgery out of concern for Fella's well-being and his contentment with her appearance, Medikal revealed that she proceeded with the procedure against his advice.

He questioned the necessity of risking her health and safety, especially considering her roles as a wife and mother. Despite his objections, Fella pursued the surgery, which Medikal found unnecessary.

Medikal also disclosed substantial financial investments, including over $300,000, into Fella's import and flat tummy businesses.