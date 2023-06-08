Ghana to host spectacular Juneteenth festival with The African American Association

While the Emancipation Proclamation, issued by President Abraham Lincoln on January 1, 1863, legally ended slavery, many southern states resisted this change. Juneteenth marks the day when over 250,000 enslaved African Americans in Texas, the westernmost Confederate state, were finally declared free on June 19, 1865. Juneteenth has been joyously celebrated by African Americans for over a century.

This year, the African American Association of Ghana is thrilled to join in solidarity with African Americans worldwide in honouring this important federal holiday. They will be hosting an awareness Parade and festival to commemorate Juneteenth.

In line with the Beyond the Return Campaign and recognizing the significant number of diasporans who have chosen to relocate to Ghana following the successful Year of Return, Ghana 2019 campaign, this festival is proudly supported by The Ministry of Tourism, Art & Culture, The Ghana Tourism Authority and the Office of Diaspora Affairs, Office of the President. Our host venue, The Gold Coast Restaurant, is also a key partner in making this event a grand success.

The day will kick off with an awareness Parade starting from the WEB Dubois Center for Pan Africanism, leading us to the Gold Coast Restaurant where the inaugural Juneteenth Festival will take place.

Throughout the day, you can look forward to a local vending marketplace, captivating musical performances, thought-provoking movie screenings centred around Juneteenth, a stimulating panel discussion and heartfelt remarks and recognition of Juneteenth by dignitaries and esteemed personalities.

The African American Association of Ghana serves as a vibrant community of African-Americans living in Ghana, united by a shared mission to promote our cultural, social, spiritual and economic well-being while reintegrating into Ghanaian society. We strive to facilitate the cultural, social, educational, and economic integration of African Americans and other people of African descent returning from the Diaspora into Ghanaian society.

Check out the detailed schedule of the day's events below.

JUNETEENTH SCHEDULE – June 17, 2023

7:30 am – Press briefing at the African American Association of Ghana Pavilion at the WEB Dubois Center for Pan Africanism

8:00 am – Parade begins towards Gold Coast

9:30 am – Arrival at Gold Coast & Welcome Cultural Performances

10 am – Program

11 am – Cultural Performance

11:30 am – Lunch Break

1:30 pm – Documentary Screening & Discussion

3 pm – Panel Discussion

4:30 pm – Live Performances

