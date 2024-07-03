ADVERTISEMENT
Ghanaian content creators to now earn money from Facebook - MOI lauds new feature

Selorm Tali

The Ministry of Information has praised Meta for introducing Facebook monetisation features for content creators in Ghana, marking a significant step towards empowering local digital talent.

Meta, Facebook's parent company, announced this development through Sade Dada, Public Policy Manager for Anglophone West Africa. Meta plans to extend these features to Instagram later this year.

The new monetisation tools allow content creators to earn a share of revenue from Facebook's in-stream ads. When ads are placed next to their content, creators can receive a portion of the ad revenue. Additionally, Meta will roll out ads on reels, enabling creators to earn from ads displayed on their Facebook reels.

The Ministry of Information has confirmed the new feature via a press release. On behalf of the government, the Ministry expressed gratitude to Meta for this substantial investment in the country's digital economy.

“We look forward to continued collaboration to promote digital innovation and entrepreneurship in Ghana. We are optimistic that the expansion will create new opportunities for our talented creators and support the growth of Ghana's digital economy,” the Ministry stated.

In the statement below, the Ministry added that it is committed to facilitating further engagements between Meta and the New Media Association of Ghana to explore additional opportunities.

This move is seen as a significant milestone that will empower Ghanaian content creators and contribute to the broader growth and development of the country's digital landscape.

Selorm Tali

