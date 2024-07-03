The new monetisation tools allow content creators to earn a share of revenue from Facebook's in-stream ads. When ads are placed next to their content, creators can receive a portion of the ad revenue. Additionally, Meta will roll out ads on reels, enabling creators to earn from ads displayed on their Facebook reels.

The Ministry of Information has confirmed the new feature via a press release. On behalf of the government, the Ministry expressed gratitude to Meta for this substantial investment in the country's digital economy.

“We look forward to continued collaboration to promote digital innovation and entrepreneurship in Ghana. We are optimistic that the expansion will create new opportunities for our talented creators and support the growth of Ghana's digital economy,” the Ministry stated.

In the statement below, the Ministry added that it is committed to facilitating further engagements between Meta and the New Media Association of Ghana to explore additional opportunities.

Ghanaian content creators to now earn money from Facebook - MOI lauds new feature Pulse Ghana