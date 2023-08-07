In a viral comment about the Accra to London historic road trip, the 10,000KM by-road travellers approached the Ghanaian car manufacturing company to collaborate with its team but their pursuit became fruitless.
'Heads will roll' - Kantanka CEO vows to deal with workers over Accra to London miss
The CEO of Kantanka Motors has vowed to deal with his workers who made the company miss the opportunity to add one of the Kantanka cars to the Accra to London trip.
"Huge fan of Kantanka Automobile, I feel a bit down when i read from the expedition men that they intended adding Kantanka brand to the fleet of cars for the Accra-London drive, but Kantanka Management didn't even honour the scheduled meeting. The headline on BBC and social media would've been something different...like...MADE IN GHANA KANTANKA BRAND LEADS FLEET OF CARS FOR ACCRA-LONDON," the comment said.
Reacting to the viral comment, the CEO of Kantanka Motors, Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jr, has disclosed that he was not informed about the intended collaboration by Wanderlust Group who travelled from Accra to London by road.
"Was never contacted ooo. Hmm. A few heads will roll since it’s a Monday. This is something I would have loved to be part of," he said on Twitter.
