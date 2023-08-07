ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

'Heads will roll' - Kantanka CEO vows to deal with workers over Accra to London miss

Selorm Tali

The CEO of Kantanka Motors has vowed to deal with his workers who made the company miss the opportunity to add one of the Kantanka cars to the Accra to London trip.

'Heads will roll' - Kantanka CEO vows to deal with workers over London to Accra miss
'Heads will roll' - Kantanka CEO vows to deal with workers over London to Accra miss

In a viral comment about the Accra to London historic road trip, the 10,000KM by-road travellers approached the Ghanaian car manufacturing company to collaborate with its team but their pursuit became fruitless.

Recommended articles

"Huge fan of Kantanka Automobile, I feel a bit down when i read from the expedition men that they intended adding Kantanka brand to the fleet of cars for the Accra-London drive, but Kantanka Management didn't even honour the scheduled meeting. The headline on BBC and social media would've been something different...like...MADE IN GHANA KANTANKA BRAND LEADS FLEET OF CARS FOR ACCRA-LONDON," the comment said.

The viral comment about the Accra to London trip
The viral comment about the Accra to London trip The viral comment about the Accra to London trip Pulse Ghana

Reacting to the viral comment, the CEO of Kantanka Motors, Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jr, has disclosed that he was not informed about the intended collaboration by Wanderlust Group who travelled from Accra to London by road.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Was never contacted ooo. Hmm. A few heads will roll since it’s a Monday. This is something I would have loved to be part of," he said on Twitter.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Maame Serwaa's new body will ginger you to hit the gym

Maame Serwaa's new body will ginger you to hit the gym

Chief Justice details why finally Ama Governor has been denied call to the BAR (VIDEO)

Chief Justice affirms 'controversial' reason Ama Governor has been denied call to the BAR

Wizkid and Efya

Efya speaks on why she can't perform alongside Wizkid on 'big stages'

Angel attempts to exit BBNaija All Stars show. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Angel attempts to leave 'BBNaija All Stars' after a fight with Ilebaye