'Heads will roll' - Kantanka CEO vows to deal with workers over Accra to London miss

"Huge fan of Kantanka Automobile, I feel a bit down when i read from the expedition men that they intended adding Kantanka brand to the fleet of cars for the Accra-London drive, but Kantanka Management didn't even honour the scheduled meeting. The headline on BBC and social media would've been something different...like...MADE IN GHANA KANTANKA BRAND LEADS FLEET OF CARS FOR ACCRA-LONDON," the comment said.

The viral comment about the Accra to London trip Pulse Ghana

Reacting to the viral comment, the CEO of Kantanka Motors, Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jr, has disclosed that he was not informed about the intended collaboration by Wanderlust Group who travelled from Accra to London by road.

