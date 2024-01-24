ADVERTISEMENT
I am alive and kicking- Mercy Asiedu refutes rumors about her death

Gideon Nicholas Day

Renowned actress Mercy Asiedu has denied rumours of her death and reassured fans of her well-being.

Mercy Asiedu
Mercy Asiedu

In a recent video circulating on social media, the actress responded to baseless reports that claimed the actress had succumbed to illness.

Mercy Asiedu directly addressed the misinformation surrounding her alleged demise. The actress expressed her gratitude for the concern shown by friends and loved ones but stresses that she is not only alive but also in good health. She reveals that the rumors had taken an emotional toll on her and her family, prompting them to address the issue publicly.

The actress singled out YouTube bloggers for perpetuating the false narrative, specifically mentioning a television station called Amazing TV. Mercy Asiedu points to a perceived spiritual motive behind the unfounded reports and urges those responsible for spreading the rumors to cease generating fear and panic.

"Here I am, God has been good. I am very alive and healthy. I am not sick," declares Mercy Asiedu in the video.

She expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support from friends and loved ones who reached out to confirm the news. The actress, emphasized the need to put an end to the distress caused by the baseless rumors.

The actress concluded the video with a strong message, stating, "I am here to tell you I am alive and kicking."

The video has garnered widespread attention and support from fans, with many expressing relief and happiness at the actress's well-being.

