'I refused to be Alan Kyeremanten's running mate to protect my family' - Okyeame Kwame

Despite the allure of the offer, Okyeame Kwame explained that he ultimately turned it down, citing the numerous challenges that come with a political career. He expressed concerns about security risks, the potential for propaganda, and the intense public scrutiny that often accompanies political life.

Speaking in an interview with Kwame Dadzie on Joy FM, the musician emphasised that his decision was driven by a desire to protect the well-being of his family.

"So he [Alan] reached out, and I was in Kumasi for an event. I went to see him, and he outlined certain criteria for the person he wanted as his running mate. It was very flattering. They wanted someone who had accomplished something significant, and I've been in the music industry for 26 years. They also considered personal factors, like marriage and family."

"I couldn't do it because my children are teenagers.

If I [were to go] into partisan politics, I would need to prepare them for at least a year. I also had to think about security: what if people spread false propaganda about you? What if they dug up your skeletons? Had I prepared my family to deal with that kind of pressure? No. And because of that, I didn't want to put my family in jeopardy," he indicated.

Following Okyeame Kwame's decision, Alan Kyerematen chose 40-year-old Elijah Kwame Owusu Danso as his running mate. A qualified lawyer, Elijah is also an experienced broadcaster, having previously worked with Pan African TV.

