I wrote my hit song '16 Years' in a Taxi — MzBel tells her story

"I was in a taxi when I came up with the lyrics. I used to stay with a lot of girls from James Town, so I watched how they talked and the way they behaved. And Maame Dokono was always on the radio talking about rape, so we were in a taxi one day and we were listening to Maame Dokono and I was watching how people were reacting to the stories and I came up with the song ’16 years," she stated.