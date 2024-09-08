Ignore clout-chasing Lady Prempeh, she was late - Esther Smith's team

Music producer and sound engineer, Roro Buddy, who identified himself as a "brother and management member for Esther Smith" in a social media video on September 4, 2024 dismissed Lady Prempeh's allegations of being "snubbed" despite being booked for the event.

"Initially, we didn't want to address this, but the video has circulated widely, and many people, including elders, are calling, so I decided to share our side of the story," Roro explained.

He suggested that Lady Prempeh was seeking attention through the controversy, as she has been away for a while and has new projects coming out.

However, Roro confirmed that they had a meeting with Lady Prempeh and her manager Dave Joy, and she attended the dress rehearsal on the day of the concert.

He noted that they aimed to close early for the Accra edition of the concert, based on feedback from the Kumasi edition about late closing times.

Lady Prempeh was 3 hours late to the concert - Roro

Roro stated that he personally sent each singer's time slot, with Lady Prempeh's scheduled for around 6:37 PM. However, she arrived late, citing a delay caused by an okada rider who was supposed to bring her items.

"Lady Prempeh was about three hours late for her performance slot, and we couldn't wait, so we skipped her performance. She arrived when Esther Smith was going on stage, which was the last performance."

Roro mentioned that another artist, Kweku Teye, was also late but apologised and stayed to enjoy the concert.

After the event, Lady Prempeh's team requested an apology, but Roro's team declined, stating that she should apologise to them instead. He revealed that Dave Joy suggested resolving the issue on the radio, which led to Lady Prempeh's video tagging numerous bloggers to go viral.

We did not deliberately sideline Lady Prempeh – Roro

Roro emphasised that Esther Smith's team did not deliberately sideline or disrespect anyone. He acknowledged Lady Prempeh's talent and years in the industry but criticised her approach. He compared this to Esther Smith, who, despite being away for 10 to 12 years, did not use negative publicity upon her return.

"We did what we had to do, and God blessed us with a successful concert," he noted, adding that Esther Smith's brand does not engage in unnecessary controversy. "We're Christians," he concluded.

