75th Emmy Awards postponed due to Hollywood strikes
The 75th Emmy Awards originally scheduled to take place on September 18, 2023, have been postponed due to Hollywood strikes.
This is the first time the Emmys have been postponed in more than 20 years.
According to organizers a new date for the 2023 ceremony is yet to be confirmed after engagements with media companies.
While the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced its nominees for the 2023 awards on July 12th, this took place just one day before the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) called a strike.
Meanwhile, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) has been on strike since May, with both unions looking for higher streaming residuals and protections surrounding the use of AI.
This year's Emmy nominations include Succession, The Last of Us, The White Lotus, and Ted Lasso.
Variety reports that the Emmys could be rescheduled for January 2024.
