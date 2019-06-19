The movie, “Tazmanian Devil”, will be directed by Solomon Onita Jr. a Nigerian-American filmmaker and the “Beast Of No Nation” star, will play the lead role in the film.

A report by myjoyonline.com stated that movie’s plot is based on a Nigerian immigrant, Abraham Attah’s character, who after travelling to the U.S, struggles to bond with his missionary father, who abandoned his family because of his call.

The film will be Solomon Onita Jr’s debut Hollywood movie and Benny Boom of Groundwurk Studios will also partner as executive producer on the project.

“Attah will be joined by Adepero Oduye (Pariah, When They See Us), who plays his mother and Nater Guma Mbaho Mwime (Queen of Katwe, The Chi), who plays his deeply religious father,” the website wrote.

The release date for the movie has not been announced yet.