Celebrities who passed in 2022

The industry has for some time now been hopping from one funeral and burial to another, laying their colleague to rest.

Here is a list of actors that have passed in 2022

PSALM ADJETEFIO

Veteran actor Psalm Adjetefio, better known as TT from the sitcom ‘Taxi Driver.

TT succumbed to complications from end-stage heart failure at his Ayikuma home on April 8 as reported by his doctors. The actor died aged 55.

He was laid to rest on June 4 at the forecourt of the Trade Fair center and his final interment was at the La public cemetery.

PATRICK SARFO

Kumawood actor Patrick Safo was reported dead on June 6, 2022, following an unfortunate drowning incident.

The Goodwill Ambassador for UN Youth Ghana was said to have drowned in a swimming pool after a meeting. He was 35.

He was laid to rest at his Kanda residence at Sal Valley Park, behind the Jubilee House.

OSEI TUTU

The Kumawood industry was hit with another sad news when famed actor, Osei Tutu Nyamekese was confirmed dead.

The gangster actor, popularly known as Tutu, was said to have passed on in his sleep.

According to reports, he suffered an ailment following his return from the USA some months back. He died at age 51

He played roles in several movies alongside big names like Agya Koo, Kyeiwaa, Emelia Brobbey, and several others.

His final funeral rites were observed in his hometown at Sakora Wonoo

PRINCE YAWSON

Veteran actor Prince Yawson alias ‘Waakye’ passed on recently on August 2.

He died aged 65 at the 37 Military Hospital after suffering a stroke and a heart-related ailment for years.

Waakye became a household name in the early 2000s when he starred in comic movies including Diabolo, and Babina and the popular sitcom, Chorkor Trotro.

He was a Minister of the Gospel, having attended a Bible school in Accra.

KWAKU DANQUAH

Comedian and actor Kwaku Danquah aka Ice kenkey graced the Ghanaian entertainment scene for several years with his jaw-dropping jokes and comedy.

The actor rose to fame following his appearance at the Concert Party. He starred alongside actors like Bob Okala, and Agya Koo among others.

RITA KISSIWAA BAMFO

Maa Rita, an actress in the popular television series Efiewura, passed on in February, this year 2022.

Prophetess Rita Kissiwaa Bamfo aka Sweety, died when her biological mother’s one-week observation was being held.

She was buried on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

EKOW BLANKSON

Veteran actor Ekow Blankson was reported dead on Monday, October 3.

Although the cause of his demise is unknown yet, the news has left the industry in a mournful state.

Ekow Blankson was the commercial manager of GhanaWeb, before this role he was the Director of Brands and Corporate Communications at Media General.

The actor has starred in several movies including Borga, Frozen Emotions, Savannah, In April, Checkmate, and Illusions amongst others.