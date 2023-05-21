ADVERTISEMENT
Check out the Red Carpet looks from the 2023 AMVCA nominee's gala

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Beyond the awards, and the celebration of African films, one of our favorite parts is the many thought-out and well-planned activities; there’s never a dull moment.

AMVCA LOOKS
The glam and glamour on the red carpet were unmatched, from breathtaking outfits to jaw-dropping poses.

The 3 days long event kicked off with a series of pre-show activities, leading to the main night of the event.

Here is a compilation of all red carpet-looks from your favorite stars

Daniella Peters
Daniella Peters Pulse Ghana
Ettim Effiong
Ettim Effiong Pulse Ghana
Funke
Funke Pulse Ghana
Kananga
Kananga Pulse Ghana
Linda
Linda Pulse Ghana
Mercy Eke
Mercy Eke Pulse Ghana
Nengi
Nengi Pulse Ghana
Neo
Neo Pulse Ghana
Phyna
Phyna Pulse Ghana
Sika Osei
Sika Osei Pulse Ghana
Toke
Toke Pulse Ghana
Uti
Uti Pulse Ghana
Aduni
Aduni Pulse Ghana
Venita
Venita Pulse Ghana
Bimbo
Bimbo Pulse Ghana
Idia
Idia Pulse Ghana
Inse Ikpe Etim
Inse Ikpe Etim Pulse Ghana
Iyaboo
Iyaboo Pulse Ghana
Laura Ikeji
Laura Ikeji Pulse Ghana
Mary Lazarus
Mary Lazarus Pulse Ghana
Mercy Atang
Mercy Atang Pulse Ghana
Mercy Ayigbe
Mercy Ayigbe Pulse Ghana
Nana Akua Addo
Nana Akua Addo Pulse Ghana
Olivia
Olivia Pulse Ghana
Tobi
Tobi Pulse Ghana
Tolanibaj
Tolanibaj Pulse Ghana
Toyin
Toyin Pulse Ghana
Tsatsii
Tsatsii Pulse Ghana
Zozi Tunzi
Zozi Tunzi Pulse Ghana
Zozi
Zozi Pulse Ghana
Alex
Alex Pulse Ghana
Beauty
Beauty Pulse Ghana
Bisola
Bisola Pulse Ghana
Christy O
Christy O Pulse Ghana
Cregx
Cregx Pulse Ghana
Diiadem
Diiadem Pulse Ghana
Jackie Appiah
Jackie Appiah Pulse Ghana
Liquorose
Liquorose Pulse Ghana
Tee
Tee Pulse Ghana
