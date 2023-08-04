Creative Arts need a sole ministry – Kwadwo Nkansah

Lil Win speaking at the premiere of his recent film, in Kumasi, stated the current ailing of the system affects creatives and the industry as a whole adding that the dream of young actors lies in the hands of private individuals who do not understand film-making.

He believes there is no way a ministry interested in tourism and culture will spend time in the creative arts sector.

The movie industry creates jobs and gives opportunities for many young Ghanaians to earn a living and provide support for their families.

“Most of our movie stars today have traveled to Nigeria to be part of the Nollywood YouTube shoot to survive. Yet, many of these Nigerian producers see Ghana as the home of African filmmaking,”

Lil Win also shared the view that the Ghanaian movie industry is collapsing due to poor movie content.

“We the filmmakers have really copied blindly and paid less attention to showcasing our real Ghanaian culture and morals which has greatly affected our movie industry,” he said.