Ghanaian social media users are going gaga after the “Pains of a Pure Woman” actress’ new look surfaced online.

In a new photo which has gone viral, Emelia Brobbey appears bald and it seems her new look was inspired by a new film.

She also appeared looking wretched in other photos, alongside other females who are reportedly starring in the same film with her.

No film production house has come out to claim the image of Emelia Brobbey, neither any announcement of a new film starring her. However, social media users strongly believe there’s a new film on its way.

Social media went crazy immediately the photo surfaced online, with many giving their own captions.

“NSS [National Service Scheme] money come, 60gh deducted without knowledge, eye clear! Staying focused,” Instagram user ‘kwame.bryt’ wrote on Pulse Ghana’s Instagram page.

“Money finish. Eye clear. Wicked mood activated,” Instagram user ‘corne_leeya’ captioned the photo.

User ‘akosua_nokturnal’ wrote: “This be her profession but not that ODO FAMEKO MEKO FIE.”

Another user ‘dorcasdunyo’ suggested that the producers “better pay her well for this”.

Emelia Brobbey goes bald for film role

User ‘kwaku_broda’ described her as a “low-budget Avatar” – referring to the characters in the popular James Cameron’s 2019 sci-fi/action film.

User ‘vwidglobalmodels’ gave it a funny caption: “She was having a haircut when she was told her husband just entered a hotel with a woman.”

“Movie industry collapse, money finish, eye tear, wicked mood activated,” user ‘wilkins__1049’ captioned the photo. User ‘therealkweku’ added: “When the barber charge you 10 cedis and you are short 3 Cedis”.

Another user tried to ridicule women with her look, saying: “Truly hair makes women beautiful paa oo. Imagine if all women do sakola 3nka.”

Emelia Brobbey hasn’t personally shared the photo on any of her social media platforms and hasn’t spoken about it on any platform yet.