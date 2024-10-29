Fisherman - first Ghanaian film to make it to Venice International Film Festival

Ghanaian cinema has taken a historic leap as The Fisherman, produced by Kofi Owusu-Afriyie of Luu Vision Media, made its official debut at the prestigious 81st La Biennale Venice Film Festival. The film, written and directed by Zoey Martinson, marked Ghana’s first official selection at the globally renowned festival, premiering to an enthusiastic sold-out audience and earning a standing ovation.

While it screened out of competition, The Fisherman achieved remarkable acclaim, winning the illustrious Fellini Medal, awarded by UNESCO’s Enrico Fulchignoni Prize. The prize, now in its 36th year, represents one of the most significant acknowledgments by ICFT-UNESCO, honoring films that best embody the values of peace and tolerance promoted by the organization.

Martinson’s deeply rooted narrative draws from her personal experiences living in Keta, bringing to life a Ghanaian story that beautifully captures resilience, community, and the coastal livelihoods woven into Ghana's heritage. Filmed entirely in Ghana, The Fisherman showcases some of Ghana’s most celebrated talents, including Ricky Adeleyitar, Endurance Grand, William Lamptey, and Kiki Romi, alongside Nigeria’s Dulo Harris. Fred Amugi, Roselyn Ngissah, Dorothy Konadu, Mynna Otoo, Adjeezay, Adwoa Akoto, Princess Fathia Nkrumah, Papa Osei, Andrew Adote, and Shadrack Agyare round out the stellar cast.

Beyond a groundbreaking storyline, The Fisherman shines due to its artistic craftsmanship: cinematography by Adam Carboni, costume design by Gifty Mawuena Sossavi, and production design by Douglas Baiden. Jasmin Way brings her expertise as the editor, with an evocative score composed by Avi Amon. The film’s impressive visual effects are led by Nurudeen Tahiru and Daria Amai Shelton, with casting by Mawuko Kuadzi.

"The Venice premiere was a surreal moment for us," said producer Kofi Owusu-Afriyie. “To be here and to witness this story resonate with people from diverse backgrounds is a triumph for Ghanaian cinema and the African film community as a whole.”

Produced by Luu Vision Media, helmed by Owusu-Afriyie and King Luu, alongside Korey Jackson, The Fisherman is currently seeking distribution. For updates on its journey, the film invites audiences to follow its Instagram page at The Fisherman Film.

According to film critics, the fisherman, with its compelling story, rich cultural insights, and now global acclaim, sets a new standard for Ghanaian cinema on the world stage. The film’s recognition at Venice marks not only a milestone for its creators but a proud moment for Ghana and the entire African film industry.