Gay Nigerian drama wins queer film award at Berlinale 2023

This is an international award that celebrates movies with LGBTQ+ topics. It is presented by an independent jury as an official award of the recently concluded festival.

Marking Babatunde Apalow's directorial debut, the award-winning Nigeran drama follows the story of two men, Bambino and Bawa, who meet in Lagos during a photography competition and immediately hit it off.

During long trips exploring the city, they develop a deep affection for each other. However, they have to deal with the pressure that comes with living in a society where homosexuality is illegal.

With Damilola Orimogunje attached as producer, the cast includes Tope Tedela, Riyo David, Martha Ehinome Orhiere, Uche Chika Elumelu and Floyd Anekwe.

Pulse Nigeria

Produced by Polymath Pictures, All the Colours of the World Are Between Black and White is being distributed worldwide by Coccinelle Film Sales.