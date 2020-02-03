Ghanaian actress, Bibi Bright has lost her mom today, February 3, 2020. The Secretary to the Creative Arts Council revealed the sad news in an Instagram post.

The actress, in an Instagram post, shared a photo of her mom with her grandkids, expressing how she is going to be missed.

“A great tree fell just about 2hrs ago. It’s still hard for everyone of us to soak it in. Watching my dad hold back his tears, trying to stay calm through these fews hrs is the one of the most down moment in my life. 02:02:20 you were supposed to be a special day. A once in a lifetime kind of day. Smh this one hurts real bad! Rest Easy my Queen.! Am thankful for our last months with you and your great grand kids.. we Love you Grandma ❤️,” she captioned the photo.