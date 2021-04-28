Gov’t launches $25m Presidential Film Pitch Series, approves €45m to transform NAFTI

The new project was launched on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest Ghanaian Movie, Film & Series News - Pulse Ghana
President Nana Akufo-Addo has launched a $25 million Presidential Film Pitch Series which will provide Ghanaian filmmakers with the opportunity to access markets for their films.
The new project was launched on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
He used the launch to encourage all local filmmakers to be more creative and innovative in their productions to help make Ghana popular on the international market.
“I used the opportunity to encourage local film producers to show more creativity and innovation in their productions to make Ghanaian films not only popular within the country, but also capable of satisfying international audiences,” he said in a statement on a Facebook post today.
He further announced a €45 million fund that will be used to transform the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI) into a world-class training facility.
“I also announced that Government is retooling NAFTI to enable it to provide the needed training for players in the industry, in our quest to make Ghana attractive to international film productions, as well as the hub of film production in West Africa.
“€45 million has been approved for NAFTI to reform it into a world-class training facility. The school is also introducing specialized courses in scriptwriting, as well as the business of film,” he noted.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh