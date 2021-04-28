Gov’t launches $25m Presidential Film Pitch Series, approves €45m to transform NAFTI

He used the launch to encourage all local filmmakers to be more creative and innovative in their productions to help make Ghana popular on the international market.

“I used the opportunity to encourage local film producers to show more creativity and innovation in their productions to make Ghanaian films not only popular within the country, but also capable of satisfying international audiences,” he said in a statement on a Facebook post today.

He further announced a €45 million fund that will be used to transform the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI) into a world-class training facility.

“I also announced that Government is retooling NAFTI to enable it to provide the needed training for players in the industry, in our quest to make Ghana attractive to international film productions, as well as the hub of film production in West Africa.