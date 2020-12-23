It will premiere in Accra on Christmas Day at the Knutsford University Hall, East Legon. This is where the main red carpet will take place. It will also show at the GH Media School, Achimota at 7pm, 9pm and 11pm.

Residents of Tema will get to see the movie at Vienna City on Christmas Day at 7pm, 9pm and 11pm. For those in Kumasi, they will get to see the movie at the KNUST CCB Auditorium on December 26 at 7pm, 9pm and 11pm.

Residents of Cape Coast will have their turn on December 27 at Samrit Hotel at 7pm and 9pm. Sunyani residents will see the movie on January 1 at the Sunyani Polytechnic Hall at 7pm and 9pm. Koforidua residents will see it on January 1 at the Cultural Centre at 7pm and 9pm.

If you are in Ho, the place to be on New Year’s Day is the GNAT Hall at 7pm and 9pm. Takoradi residents will get to see the movie at the Anaji Choice Mart on January 2 at 7pm and 9pm. Tamale residents will have their turn on January 2 at Bernard’s Rice City Dive at 7pm and 9pm.

Freedom and Justice from Kafui Danku’s ABC Pictures and Kobi Rana’s Ranaway Productions will premiere on Christmas Day and show around the country throughout the holiday season.

Set somewhere in Africa, a government conference is attacked by a group of young citizens. They hold the ministers and media hostage asking for accountability live on national television.

The President (David Dontoh) must protect the hostages and the state from their leader (Kobi Rana) who has a hidden plan.

Other members of cast of Freedom and Justice include Kafui Danku, Irene Opare, Kofi Adjorlolo, Mawuli Semevor, Akumaa Mama Zimbi, Ekow Blankson among others.