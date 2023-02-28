Out of the dire need for the polls to reflect the desire of the masses, some Nigerians on social media are sending messages to Hollywood fictional characters to come to their rescue.

Taking to the DM of the producers behind the fictional superheroes, a social media user wrote "it's now or never, they're rigging the election in our country, Nigeria. Just land anywhere. Just borrow us Black Adam or Aquaman.

Please after the president election, leave Black Adam behind to protect us for Lagos governorship election too. You don't need to reply if you're sending them. You can't say no. It's black history month".

Pulse Ghana

Another person said "it's now or never, they're rigging the election in our country, Nigeria. Just land anywhere. Just borrow us Black Adam or Aquaman. Please after the president election, leave Black Adam behind to protect us for Lagos governorship election too".

"Good evening sir!!! Please help us in Nigeria. They want to finish us with election rigging.

"Do you know inec? And Apc. They have neverly finish us. Come along with supergirl and flash. Don't bring joker, na Omo werey be that. Also come with extra visa for me incase dem defeat una" an Instagrammer added.

Nigerians beg fictional superheroes to save their election Pulse Ghana

Nigerians beg fictional superheroes to save their election Pulse Ghana

Nigerians beg fictional superheroes to save their election Pulse Ghana

Nigerians beg fictional superheroes to save their election Pulse Ghana