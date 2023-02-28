ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerians beg fictional superheroes to save their election

Selorm Tali

Nigeria has held its general election with the collation of the polls underway and according to some Nigerians, they need supernatural assistance over how the election is turning out.

Citizens of the West African country went to the polls on Saturday, 25 February 2023 with 93.4 million registered voters. The election and collation of results have been marked with pockets of violence and claims of rigging.

Out of the dire need for the polls to reflect the desire of the masses, some Nigerians on social media are sending messages to Hollywood fictional characters to come to their rescue.

Taking to the DM of the producers behind the fictional superheroes, a social media user wrote "it's now or never, they're rigging the election in our country, Nigeria. Just land anywhere. Just borrow us Black Adam or Aquaman.

Please after the president election, leave Black Adam behind to protect us for Lagos governorship election too. You don't need to reply if you're sending them. You can't say no. It's black history month".

Another person said "it's now or never, they're rigging the election in our country, Nigeria. Just land anywhere. Just borrow us Black Adam or Aquaman. Please after the president election, leave Black Adam behind to protect us for Lagos governorship election too".

"Good evening sir!!! Please help us in Nigeria. They want to finish us with election rigging.

"Do you know inec? And Apc. They have neverly finish us. Come along with supergirl and flash. Don't bring joker, na Omo werey be that. Also come with extra visa for me incase dem defeat una" an Instagrammer added.

See the screenshots below.

