Patience Ozokwor wins Industry Merit Award at AMVCA

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ace Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwor won the Industry Merit Award at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) for her admirable service and impact on the industry.

Patience Ozokor
Patience Ozokor

According to the organizer of the award, it was an honor celebrating such a legend, “We are thrilled to announce that the legendary Patience Ozokwor is the recipient of the esteemed Industry Merit Award at #AMVCA9!

"A true icon of the Nigerian film industry, her exceptional talent, and remarkable contributions have shaped the landscape of African cinema.”

Mama G, as fondly known was extremely overjoyed for the recognition, “I will die for your love, nothing matters to me anymore the hate or those who don’t appreciate me.”

Patience Ozokwor
Patience Ozokwor Pulse Ghana
Born September 14, 1958, Ozokwor is a Nigerian veteran musician, fashion designer, gospel singer, and actress.

She won the Best Supporting Actress 2012 & 2013 award at the 10th Africa Movie Academy Awards.

