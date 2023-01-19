Season 2 of Accra Medic returns on Akwaaba Magic

Accra Medic is an evocative medical drama series that explores the health inequity and disparity in the Ghanaian Medical system produced in Ghana, shot on the prestigious premises of UGMC.

It follows the lives of the staff at an Accra hospital, as they navigate the challenges of their lives while saving patients - while in a hospital that’s suffering from mismanagement in a country with an ailing healthcare system.

The cast also includes Edward Agyekum Kufuor, Desiree Crentsil, Kweku Elliott, Aaron Adatsi, Osei Kwame Bentil, Ninette Orleans-Thompson, Elizabeth Allotey-Annan, Nubuke Gadzekpo-Amoah, Elaine Attoh, Collins Amegbor and Emmanuel Ato Ghartey.

The performances and enthusiastic approach of all the lead characters will make you feel the passion they have for the jobs they do and the challenges and struggles they have out of work.

Accra Medic is produced by Revele Productions, creators of hit shows such as Home Sweet Home and Run Baby Run and promises to keep viewers glued to their seats every Wednesday at 8:30 pm from the 18th of January 2023.