The storyline will pick up from where it left off where breaking the news of her pregnancy to Dr. Mohammed leads to Nurse Efe’s possible death. Also, Elorm and Akua’s ship takes a different turn when she moves on to a new guy. And more twists and turns are coming up to keep you at the edge of your seat.
Season 2 of Accra Medic returns on Akwaaba Magic
The popular Ghanaian medics series "Accra Medic" has returned for its second season with more drama, romance and suspense.
Recommended articles
Accra Medic is an evocative medical drama series that explores the health inequity and disparity in the Ghanaian Medical system produced in Ghana, shot on the prestigious premises of UGMC.
It follows the lives of the staff at an Accra hospital, as they navigate the challenges of their lives while saving patients - while in a hospital that’s suffering from mismanagement in a country with an ailing healthcare system.
The cast also includes Edward Agyekum Kufuor, Desiree Crentsil, Kweku Elliott, Aaron Adatsi, Osei Kwame Bentil, Ninette Orleans-Thompson, Elizabeth Allotey-Annan, Nubuke Gadzekpo-Amoah, Elaine Attoh, Collins Amegbor and Emmanuel Ato Ghartey.
The performances and enthusiastic approach of all the lead characters will make you feel the passion they have for the jobs they do and the challenges and struggles they have out of work.
Accra Medic is produced by Revele Productions, creators of hit shows such as Home Sweet Home and Run Baby Run and promises to keep viewers glued to their seats every Wednesday at 8:30 pm from the 18th of January 2023.
#AccraMedic season 2 premiered on Wednesday, 18th January 2023, almost exactly a year after it premiered, at 8:30pm on #AkwaabaMagic DStv ch 150 and GOtv Supa ch 101.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh