Stop casting black Americans as Africans - Omotola calls out western film industry

Sharing her untold story at the Women of Valour event, Omotola urged western filmmakers not to portray Africans as different people and encouraged Africans to stand up for themselves.

“The west also needs to understand our complexity and be a little more open to working with us. When you have roles for Africans, stop casting Americans as Africans. It makes no sense.

“We have to stand up for ourselves when we see movies where people speak as Africans differently. Who talks like that in Africa? These things are archaic and old and we should fight to stop them.

“I pray we are that era now where African actors and filmmakers will be respected for what they bring to the table and we can foster collaboration.”