ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Stop casting black Americans as Africans - Omotola calls out western film industry

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Doyen actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has asked the western movie industry to stop portraying Black Americans as Africans in their movies.

Omotola Jalade
Omotola Jalade

She believes that to bridge the gap between the continents, the Western film industry should cast A-list African actors.

Recommended articles

Sharing her untold story at the Women of Valour event, Omotola urged western filmmakers not to portray Africans as different people and encouraged Africans to stand up for themselves.

“The west also needs to understand our complexity and be a little more open to working with us. When you have roles for Africans, stop casting Americans as Africans. It makes no sense.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have to stand up for ourselves when we see movies where people speak as Africans differently. Who talks like that in Africa? These things are archaic and old and we should fight to stop them.

“I pray we are that era now where African actors and filmmakers will be respected for what they bring to the table and we can foster collaboration.”

The actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde was spotted at the event Woman of Valour created by OAP Nana Aba Anamoah together with Charlotte Osei, former EC boss, and other great women personalities where they shared their untold stories.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tracy Boakye Ntimoah

Tracy Boakye welcomes third child with baby bump photos

Omotola Jalade

Stop casting black Americans as Africans - Omotola calls out western film industry