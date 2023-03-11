She believes that to bridge the gap between the continents, the Western film industry should cast A-list African actors.
Stop casting black Americans as Africans - Omotola calls out western film industry
Doyen actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has asked the western movie industry to stop portraying Black Americans as Africans in their movies.
Sharing her untold story at the Women of Valour event, Omotola urged western filmmakers not to portray Africans as different people and encouraged Africans to stand up for themselves.
“The west also needs to understand our complexity and be a little more open to working with us. When you have roles for Africans, stop casting Americans as Africans. It makes no sense.
“We have to stand up for ourselves when we see movies where people speak as Africans differently. Who talks like that in Africa? These things are archaic and old and we should fight to stop them.
“I pray we are that era now where African actors and filmmakers will be respected for what they bring to the table and we can foster collaboration.”
The actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde was spotted at the event Woman of Valour created by OAP Nana Aba Anamoah together with Charlotte Osei, former EC boss, and other great women personalities where they shared their untold stories.
